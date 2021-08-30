Collectors on alert in view of IMD forecast

HYDERABAD

30 August 2021 18:55 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the District Collectors, especially those in the north Telangana districts, to be vigilant on the rainfall.

The directions come in the light of heavy rainfall forecast for the north Telangana districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, reviewed the situation in erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts with respective District Collectors through video conference.

Superintendents of police, police commissioners and chief engineers of the Irrigation Department too were present.

The District Collectors were directed to alert people residing in the low-lying areas while the Electricity Department has been asked to closely monitor the situation and be careful. Field-level officers were asked to remain in the headquarters and the Collectors were advised to hold teleconference with all officials and take steps wherever necessary.

