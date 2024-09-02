Collectors of 11 districts in Telangana put on alert anticipating heavy rains

Collectors of 11 districts in Telangana were put on alert by the Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari as the meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in these districts on Tuesday, as per a press note.

The 11 districts are Adilabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapelli, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts. A teleconference was held with the collectors and SPs of the districts.

Officials have been ordered to take sufficient measures in coordination with police and other departments keeping in mind the continuous downpour for the last four to five days.

Collectors were asked to take a decision on declaring holiday for educational institutions depending on the prevailing conditions locally.

As the gates of Swarna and Kadem projects in Nirmal district were lifted, the Nirmal collector was directed to shift people living in the low lying areas to safe areas. The Chief Secretary said that a 31-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along with four boats were being sent to Nirmal.

“At present, 20,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP). If this quantity of water increases, precautionary measures should be taken in catchment areas today. It is advised to coordinate with authorities in Maharashtra to know the quantity of water coming from the catchment area of Maharashtra from time to time and take appropriate precautions,” as per a press note.

DGP Jitender, special chief secretary of Disaster Management Arvind Kumar, DG of Fire Services Nagi Reddy and special secretary to Irrigation department Prashanth Jeevan Patil participated in the teleconference.

