Collector’s night out in once-naxalite bastion

03 March 2020 00:28 IST

Haridasnagar village in Yellareddypet mandal was once considered a naxalite bastion and the people, especially the officials and elected representatives, were scared of visiting village even during daytime.

Now, it is the other way round. Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, along with other district officials, police officials and elected representatives conducted a night out (palle nidra) programme in this village on Sunday night. He stayed overnight in the village and in the early hours of Monday went round inquiring about various works taken up as part of Palle Pragathi programme and other issues.

He toured extensively in the village inspecting the Haritha Haram plantation of saplings, roads, drainages, protected drinking water supply scheme, NREGS works, dumpyard and construction of crematorium etc. He also enquired the villagers about the progress of Palle Pragathi works and inspected the community fruit plantation on the outskirts of the village to discourage the entry of monkeys into the village.

He appreciated the local bodies’ representatives and officials for protection of Haritha Haram saplings in the village. He instructed the authorities to further improve the sanitation works and shift the garbage to the dump yard. When a langur visited the village, the Collector offered some biscuits to it. DPO Ravinder, Tahsildar Srikanth, MPDO Chiranjeevi, ZPTC Ch Laxman Rao and others also participated in night out programme.