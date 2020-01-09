Collector’s directive for seamless Sivaratri festivities

In the wake of the ensuing Sivaratri jatara at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada, Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar instructed the officials concerned to make arrangements for a seamless pilgrimage to several thousands of devotees visiting the temple.

The festivities would be held from February 20 to 22, the main festival being on February 21.

The Collector conducted a coordination committee meeting with the police and officials of endowments, RTC, electricity and others at the Vemulawada temple shrine on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishna Bhaskar instructed the RTC authorities to operate more buses on routes where there is a high demand. He asked them to provide amenities such as RTC temporary bus shelters and “May I Help You” counters to guide commuters.

He directed the officials to accord top priority to sanitation at the shrine and other parts of the temple town. He asked them to make adequate arrangements for the supply of drinking water to pilgrims, especially in queues. He instructed the Devasthanam authorities to erect adequate sign boards to provide necessary information about the darshan and queues.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde said that they would strengthen the security by deploying additional police forces and installation of more CCTV cameras for better surveillance. He also said that they would take measures for the regulation of traffic and allocation of separate parking lots on the outskirts of the temple shrine.

Joint Collector Yasmeen Basha told the authorities to complete the beautification works of the temple shrine at least 10 days before the festival. She also instructed them to educate people about the conduct of cultural programmes during festivities. Special officer Rahul Sharma, trainee collector Satyaprasad, DRO Srinivas, CEO Gautam Reddy, temple EO Krishnaveni and others were also present.