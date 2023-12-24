Collectors’ conference today, Revanth to stress on six poll guarantees implementation

December 24, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The six guarantees of the Telangana Congress government will be the focus of the Collectors’ conference, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy giving specific directions for their smooth implementation.

The conference of Collectors and SPs, called for the first time after the new government took over, will reflect the government’s functioning and its priority sectors for the officers to work in tandem. A senior officer said that the Collectors and SPs too are waiting for a clear direction on the government’s commitment to the people and how they plan to implement the schemes promised.

Implementation of the six guarantees in 100 days and taking the governance to the village level, curbing the undemocratic practices adopted by the previous government, would be the prime focus, the senior officer said.

The Chief Minister has already accorded top priority to addressing the people’s grievances and organised ‘Prajavani’ at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan every Tuesday and Friday. This is to send a message that the doors of the government are open for everyone.

Mr. Reddy is likely to announce an action plan for organising Prajavani programmes at the district, mandal and village level. The ‘Praja Palana’ ( people’s governance) is being taken up to further improve the performance of the government and to make it accountable to take the governance mechanism to the village level and distribute the fruits of good governance to the poor and marginalised sections is Chief Minister’s idea.

The government has already planned to conduct the ‘Praja Palana Grama Sabhas’ from December 28 to January 6 (excluding the holidays) from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Local sarpanches, corporators and councillors will be invited to the Praja Palana programme and the steps will also be taken to ensure the participation of all other public representatives.

