Telangana

Collectors conference on Feb. 11

more-in

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold district Collectors conference on February 11 at 11 a.m. at Pragathi Bhavan, according to a press release issued here on Monday night.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:28:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/collectors-conference-on-feb-11/article30729724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY