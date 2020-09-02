Collectorate to be ready by Dasara

Collector M V Reddy inspecting the construction work of Palvancha Integrated Collectorate Complex on Tuesday.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

02 September 2020 23:12 IST

Helipad plan put on hold owing to financial constraints

Work on the much-delayed Integrated Collectorate Complex at the industrial and power generation hub of Palvancha is set to gain pace with the district administration fixing a fresh deadline for its completion by the ensuing Dasara festival next month.

Incidentally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district came into being with Kothagudem as its headquarters on Dasara festival day in 2016 following reorganisation of the districts by the State government.

The predominantly tribal populated and coal-rich district was carved out from the erstwhile undivided Khammam district for better administration. The foundation for the Integrated Collectorate complex was laid at Palvancha along the Kothagudem-Palvancha highway at an estimated cost of ₹44 crore in April, 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

After some initial hiccups, the construction of the Collectorate building began on an expeditious note but suffered a major setback due to paucity of funds and shortage of labour during the coronavirus lockdown in the past six months. The delay in construction on the desired lines has reportedly led to escalation of the project’s cost, which is now estimated to be around ₹53.75 crore, sources said. Works worth ₹25.08 crore of the Integrated Collectorate complex have already been completed and the remaining works worth around ₹28.07 crore are in progress, according to official sources.

A separate chamber and a residential quarter for the recently sanctioned post of second Additional Collector has been added to the original building design while the earlier proposal to construct a helipad abutting the building complex has reportedly been put on hold owing to financial constraints, sources added. The Administrative Block is nearing completion and is expected to be ready for inauguration by October 10.

Collector M V Reddy made a surprise inspection of the construction works at Palvancha on Tuesday.

He asked the officials of the Roads and Buildings, the Revenue and other allied government departments to focus on speedy completion of the Integrated Collectorate complex ahead of the ensuing Dasara festival.

He further instructed them to ensure lush green ambience in the upcoming complex by planting saplings of fruit bearing trees and ensure eco-friendly environs in adherence to zero-waste approach.