Collector warns smugglers

Collector R V Karnan has warned that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be invoked against those causing damage to forests, harming wildlife and smuggling timber.

Addressing the district level forest and wildlife protection committee meeting here on Wednesday, he asked the officials to deal sternly with those indulging in illegal felling of trees and hunting of wild animals by registering cases against them under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

He directed the officials to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in all the timber depots and proper maintenance of stock records to prevent smuggling of teak.

He wanted the forest staff to take effective fire prevention and control measures by deploying fire fighting equipment at vantage points to protect forests.

He suggested that the forest, revenue, police and other allied government departments should work in tandem in coordination with stakeholders to conserve forests and increase forest cover as part of the State government's flagship afforestation programme – Telanganaku Haritha Haram.