Telangana

Collector warns smugglers

more-in

Collector R V Karnan has warned that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be invoked against those causing damage to forests, harming wildlife and smuggling timber.

Addressing the district level forest and wildlife protection committee meeting here on Wednesday, he asked the officials to deal sternly with those indulging in illegal felling of trees and hunting of wild animals by registering cases against them under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

He directed the officials to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in all the timber depots and proper maintenance of stock records to prevent smuggling of teak.

He wanted the forest staff to take effective fire prevention and control measures by deploying fire fighting equipment at vantage points to protect forests.

He suggested that the forest, revenue, police and other allied government departments should work in tandem in coordination with stakeholders to conserve forests and increase forest cover as part of the State government's flagship afforestation programme – Telanganaku Haritha Haram.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 10:48:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/collector-warns-smugglers/article30803860.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY