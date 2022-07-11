Collector warns of action against tank encroachers

Sangareddy Collector visits Mahabubsagar, Kisansagar tanks

Sangareddy Collector A. Sharath warned that serious action would be initiated against those occupying tanks and no one will be spared. He has directed the officials to clear the silt and weeds in canals so that water flow will be free during heavy rains.

The Collector, along with senior officials, visited Mahabubsagar tank in the district headquarters town and Kisansagar at Kandi mandal headquarters on Monday. Officials cleared the canal under Mahabubsagar soon after the directions from the Collector then and there itself.

Stating that several visitors are expected as the tanks are overflowing, the Collector directed the officials not to allow anyone to the bund to avoid any unfortunate incidents. Police were asked to provide security.

Mr. Sharath become serious against a hotel management institute for occupying a canal adjacent to the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) at Kandi and turning it as a parking lot. He directed the officials to remove it immediately. The officials removed the parking place and facilitated free flow of the rainy water.

The officials of the IITH were also directed to open Kattu Kaluva.

Superintendent of Police Ramana Kumar, Additional Collector Veera Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Muralidhar, DE Bala Ganesh and others had accompanied him.