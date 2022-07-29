Telangana

Collector unhappy with Gurukul staff

Collector A Sharath having meals with children at Girmapur Gurukul in Sangareddy district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF
The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD July 29, 2022 06:01 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 04:29 IST

Sangareddy District Collector A. Sharath was unhappy with employees of Gurukul school at Girmapur in Kondapur mandal, which he visited on Thursday.

The Collector along with other officials made a surprise visit to the school and examined the conditions. He tasted the food prepared in the school and asked the officials whether similar food is being served to their children at home. He directed the officials to stop vegetable bills to the supplier as the quality was not good.

The Collector interacted with students and asked whether the facilities are good, and if food is being served properly. He also promised to visit the school once again.

Mr. Sharath found no official at the primary health centre at Kondapur and expressed his displeasure. He was also serious over poor condition of trees in the MPDO office.

