Collector to execute sale deeds in favour of successful bidders of Kokapet lands

The State government directed Ranga Reddy District Collector to execute sale deeds pertaining to recently auctioned land parcels in Kokapet in favour of successful bidders.

The sale deeds should be executed by the Collector himself or by the person authorised by him on behalf of the government, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. Kokapet lands proved to be a gold mine for the cash strapped government fetching revenue of ₹2,000.37 crore in the e-auction conducted through the MSTC platform.

The online auction of 49.949 acre land at Neopolis layout abutting the Financial District witnessed the highest bid of ₹60 crore an acre. The Chief Secretary clarified that the sale proceeds realised on the sale of lands are government receipts since it is government land. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority was the only agent of the government and all transactions conducted by the HMDA were on behalf of the government. Accordingly, the amount realised through the auction was deposited in the government treasury.

HMDA Commissioner and Ranga Reddy District Collector were asked to take further action accordingly, the Chief Secretary said in the order issued on Wednesday.