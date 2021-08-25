Collector tells authorities to get ready to open schools

SANGAREDDY

25 August 2021 00:25 IST

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has called upon officials to get ready to open schools from September 1 and make arrangements in that direction. In a teleconference with officials on Tuesday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that the State government has decided to reopen educational institutes from September 1 and hence the classrooms and anganwadi centres need to be sanitised for use by the students. The officials were asked to clean the premises of schools where bushes and green grass developed and clear the water pits if any.

“Being rainy season, there is chance for the spread of communicable deceases, particularly among children. Public representatives should visit the schools and see that they were kept clean and neat. Clean the water tanks and kitchen. Teachers should ensure that all students wear masks. Use fresh vegetable and other material in the mid day-meal,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao. Zilla Parishad chairperson P Manjushree and others were present.

