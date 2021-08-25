Telangana

Collector tells authorities to get ready to open schools

Wild grass and shrubs grow on the playground in a government school at Sangareddy due to closure for more than 16 months.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has called upon officials to get ready to open schools from September 1 and make arrangements in that direction. In a teleconference with officials on Tuesday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that the State government has decided to reopen educational institutes from September 1 and hence the classrooms and anganwadi centres need to be sanitised for use by the students. The officials were asked to clean the premises of schools where bushes and green grass developed and clear the water pits if any.

“Being rainy season, there is chance for the spread of communicable deceases, particularly among children. Public representatives should visit the schools and see that they were kept clean and neat. Clean the water tanks and kitchen. Teachers should ensure that all students wear masks. Use fresh vegetable and other material in the mid day-meal,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao. Zilla Parishad chairperson P Manjushree and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 12:26:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/collector-tells-authorities-to-get-ready-to-open-schools/article36089619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY