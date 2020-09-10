Collector suspends two sarpanches

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

10 September 2020 23:47 IST

The district administration cracked the whip on two women sarpanches by suspending them for six months on charges of alleged dereliction of duties. Those temporarily suspended include Susheela, sarpanch, Seetharampuram, Mulakalapalli mandal, and Sujatha, sarpanch, Mangapet, Sujatha Nagar mandal. Following written complaints and an inquiry by the Panchayat Raj Department divisional level officials, Collector M V Reddy on Wednesday issued orders suspending them as per Section 37 (5) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj (TPR) Act, 2018.

Action has been initiated against the two sarpanches for allegedly violating the relevant provisions of the TPR Act, official sources added.

They have an option to file an appeal in the Gram Panchayat Tribunal as per the Section 141 of the TPR Act within 30 days.

