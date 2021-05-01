Medak Collector says preliminary probe confirms land grabbing

MEDAK/HYDERABAD

01 May 2021 14:29 IST

Medak Collector A. Harish has informed that assignment land that is in question was allegedly grabbed.

A hatchery was constructed and roads were laid and this was proved in preliminary inquiry conducted by the revenue officials in Atchampet village of Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.

The hatchery is reportedly owned by Health Minister Etela Rajender. The Collector said the probe will be completed by afternoon and the report will be submitted to the government. He said that action was initiated in the past and it will be completed against those responsible.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier in the day, a team of revenue officials visited Atchampet and Hakimpet villages in Masipet Mandal of Medak district on Saturday morning amid huge police security. From morning onwards the officials arrived in teams and started interacting with the farmers in both the villages. A large number of police officials reached these villages to prevent any law and order problems. Toopran DSP Kiran Kumar has made the security arrangements.

The land survey commenced under the supervision of Toopran Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ram Prakash. Land survey is being conducted in about 170 acres at Hakimpet and Atchampet villages in survey numbers 130, 111, and 81. Inquiry officials included Veldurthi MRO Suresh, Masaipet MRO Malathi, Vigilance SP Manohar, DSP Anand, CI Satish Reddy among others. It was informed that as many as 10 teams are involved in collecting details from farmers.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday has ordered inquiry into complaints of land grabbing in Achampet village of Masaipet mandal of Medak district.

The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to institute an inquiry into the complaints received by him through the district collector and submit a comprehensive report on the matter. The development assumes significance as the inquiry comes within hours after a section of land assignees complained that their land had allegedly been encroached by Health Minister Eatala Rajender and his supporters for expansion of a poultry farm and hatchery belonging to the latter.

Probe

The Chief Minister also asked the Vigilance and Enforcement director general Purnachanra Rao to look into the matter and bring out the facts. The Chief Minister wanted a preliminary report on the matter at the earliest and that should be followed by a comprehensive report subsequently.

Responding strongly to the allegations and probe, Mr. Rajender the Government to order an inquiry by a sitting judge. The health minister said he had not indulged in any irregularities or malpractice.

Supporters rush to Etela house

The allegations and the probe sent shock waves in political circles. In Saturday, a hectic activity was witnessed at the residence of Mr. Etela Rajender in Shamirpet. A large numbef of his supporters from Huzurabad assembly constituency in old Karimnagar district arrived to extend their support to him. A number of Backward Classes leaders alleged a conspiracy to damage the ‘clean’ image of Mr. Rajender and said he was being targetted for his straight forward and free views on issues.

In a related development a couple of people from Karimnagar district staged a flash demonstration at Shamirpet cross roads and obstructed vehicular traffic for some time. Police swung into action and rounded up the protesters.

Etela stays away from office

Mr. Rajender preferred to stay put at his house instead of going to office today. Sources said he was unlikely to attend office and review the vaccination and other COVID related developments.