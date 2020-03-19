Collector reviews COVID-19 readiness

Collector R.V. Karnan on Wednesday reviewed the preventive and surveillance measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID 19) in the district.

Though no positive case of coronavirus has been reported from anywhere in the district so far, the district administration laid paramount focus on preventive measures to keep the highly contagious disease at bay.

Mr. Karnan visited the isolation ward at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday afternoon and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any exigency.

The officials of the Medical and Health Department apprised him of the infection prevention and disease surveillance measures being implemented in the district.

Various aspects of strengthening community level surveillance on those arriving in the district from coronavirus-hit countries and strict implementation of guidelines pertaining to ‘self-quarantine’ were reportedly discussed.

Meanwhile, Manuguru police have invoked Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 against three persons, including administrator of a WhatsApp group, for circulating fake news about COVID-19. The three are on the run.

“Acting on a complaint lodged by a doctor of a Manuguru-based private hospital, we have booked the admin of a WhatsApp group and two others on Tuesday for circulating fake news and spreading rumours that the complainant and several other staffers of his hospital contracted coronavirus, said Shukoor, Circle Inspector of Manuguru police.

“Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act has been invoked against them for spreading rumours about coronavirus to create panic among people. Efforts are on to nab the trio,” he said, adding that rumour-mongers would be dealt with sternly.