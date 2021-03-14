Collector reviews arrangements for MLC polls today

NALGONDA

14 March 2021 01:02 IST

90,826 from Nalgonda to exercise their franchise

District Collector and Returning Officer of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency elections Prashant J. Patil said on Saturday that all measures have been put in place for polling on Sunday.

Of the total 5,05,565 registered graduates in the composite constituency spread in 12 districts of undivided Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts, 90,826 from Nalgonda would exercise their franchise.

In all, there will be 731 polling stations, and polling in Nalgonda district will be carried out from 130 polling stations, which will be supervised by the respective presiding officer, assistant presiding officer and other electoral staff.

For strict application of model code of conduct, 31 flying squads, 12 videography units, and micro observers will be on duty. Arrangements such as appointment of 17 nodal officers and another 46 sector and route officials in Nalgonda have been made for smooth conduct of proceedings.

During the review meeting on Saturday, the RO gave final instructions to polling officials at the distribution centre set up at N.G. College. To accommodate 71 contesting candidates, a jumbo ballot paper and ballot box will be used.

Mr. Patil said registered voters must carry their electoral photo identity card or any of the nine documents accepted by the Election Commission of India. He also asked all polling staff and voters to compulsorily adhere to all COVID norms.

Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath said foolproof arrangements were made on all the 22 routes with specially designated officials. About 1,100 police officials will be on duty in Nalgonda.

Following distribution of polling material, Election Observer and Principal Secretary (Youth Services) Sabyasachi Ghosh reviewed the arrangements with Mr. Patil. He also visited the reception-cum-counting centre set up at the godowns of the State Warehouse Corporation near Arjalabavi in the town.