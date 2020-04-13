Collector orders immediate release of dues to sanitation workers

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Sunday instructed Nalgonda and Miryalaguda municipal commissioners to take immediate steps to release pending dues to sanitation workers.

“Instructions have been given to Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner B. Dev Singh to see that February and March salaries to the 112 regular staff in the municipality are paid within two days,” the statement read.

The District Collector was responding to statements made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who on Saturday said that, “Salaries of sanitation workers were not paid for two months.”

Mr. Prashant Patil explained that salaries to the 600 sanitation workers in the municipality were paid as usual and there was no problem.

“The pendency in release of salaries pertains to the 112 sanitation workers, in Nalgonda municipality, who did not submit their Income Tax deduction details for February and March,” he said.

In Miryalaguda Municipality too, the regular staff had not filed their deduction details as per requirement.

Mr. Prashant Patil instructed both the municipal commissioners to ensure that the staff's deduction details as per Income Tax Rules be submitted to the Treasury Office on Monday, so that their pending dues could be credited at the earliest.