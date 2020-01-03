Collector makes Palle Pragathi tour amidst rain

Braving inclement weather, Collector K. Shashanka continued his Palle Pragathi programme by visiting Chamanpalli and Dubbapalli villages of Karimnagar rural mandal on Friday.

Drenched in the rain, the Collector, along with other officials, toured the villages to inspect the sanitation works and plant saplings. He told the local body leaders to accord priority to plantation of saplings and their protection. He handed over a tractor to the Gram Panchayat for sanitation programmes.

Later, he visited the ZPHS at Chamanpalli and interacted with students to know about their school syllabus. He met students preparing for the SSC examination and explained about the importance of their career. He asked them to do a thorough revision of their syllabus before the exam.

He also visited the Anganwadi centre and checked the records and enrolment of students. He asked the sarpanches to take measures for achieving cent per cent literacy in villages. Special officer Rajarshi Shah, tahsildar Sudhakar, MPDO Pawan Kumar, sarpanches Laxmi and Durga and others were present.