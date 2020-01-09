Collector lauds performance of Karimnagar Dairy

Collector K. Shashanka has predicted that Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited, a.k.a Karimnagar Dairy would make more strides in milk production and milk sales in the coming days with its innovative policies.

The Collector visited the Karimnagar Dairy premises on Thursday to participate in ‘Sankranthi Samburalu’, the annual festival organised by the dairy on the eve of Sankranthi festivities by organising rangoli competitions for the children of milk producers. More than 400 students had participated in the rangoli competitions and painted the premises colourfully with thought-provoking rangolies on Disha incident, girl child protection etc.

Mr Shashanka inspected the colourful rangolies painted by the girls and appreciated them. He also visited the dairy farm and inquired about the breeding of animals, fodder etc. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called upon the farmers to take up dairy units along with farm activities to reap riches besides good health with the consumption of milk and milk products. He also said that rearing of milch animals would also help the farmers to produce organic manure through vermicompost.

He also appreciated the Karimnagar Dairy for taking measures for increasing milk production by distributing milch animals by providing financial assistance. He also lauded the welfare schemes for the dairy farmers and their family members and also cattle. On this occasion, he distributed scholarships to the students of milk producers and prizes to the bulk cooling units for more procurement of milk and also insurance amount to the bereaved families of milk producers.

Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao explained about the progress of the Karimnagar dairy since last two decades. Claiming that the dairy had emerged number one dairy in terms of milk procurement and milk sales, he also said that Karimnagar Dairy tops in welfare schemes for the farmers. He also explained about the expansion of the dairy at Nallagonda village with a capacity of 3 lakh litres. Dairy Advisor V Hanumanth Reddy, Managing Director P Shankar Reddy, directors and others were also present.