Collector inspects residential college premises

Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao said that students of tribal welfare residential degree college in Nagaram need not worry about the food poison incident which happened on Saturday night.

As many as 63 students fell ill after having dinner that night. Immediately, they were admitted to the Government General Hospital and their health condition is stated to be out of danger. Most of them were discharged by Sunday evening, while a few students are still undergoing treatment.

Accompanied by the authorities, Mr. Rao visited the college mess and had a close look at the kitchen and food items on Monday. He also had a look at the medical camp being run by the Medical and Health Department on the college premises. He told the students that the municipal authorities were asked to ensure free flow of water in the drain channels from the hostel. He also saw for himself the overhead water tank and enquired with the staff whether it is being cleaned from time to time.

The Collector directed the staff to provide healthy food with fresh vegetables, besides other edibles to students and maintain cleanliness in the dormitory. He said that the medical camp would continue for a few more days. He asked the authorities to get the R.O plant cleaned.

Mr. Rao said that an enquiry was ordered into the food poisoning incident.

Dileep Kumar and Padmavathi, who came from Gurukul head office, district tribal welfare officer Sandhya Rani and others accompanied the Collector.