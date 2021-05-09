Telangana

Collector inspects door-to-door COVID survey

Collector R.V. Karnan on Sunday conducted a field level inspection of the ongoing door-to-door health survey as part of COVID control and preventive measures at Duddepudi in Wyra municipal town limits.

The survey is being conducted by the field functionaries of the health department to identify people suffering from COVID-19 symptoms and also asymptomatic patients, sources said.

Mr. Karnan interacted with residents of Duddepudi and apprised them of the COVID testing, vaccination and treatment services.

He said people can dial 1077 call centre round-the-clock to get information on the availability of beds in government/private hospitals, oxygen, Remdesivir injections and ambulances.

He exhorted the field workers of the health department to motivate people to scrupulously follow precautionary measures to keep coronavirus at bay.

