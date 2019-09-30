Collector inspects action plan

Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao on Sunday asked the authorities to impose penalties on those littering roads. He expressed anger at the local authorities for not taking action against piling up of plastic waste and overflowing drain water in villages.

Inspecting the implementation of the 30-day action plan in Dichpally, Indalwai and Jakranpally mandals, he said that sanitation and Haritha Haaram should be strictly executed. Seeing the untidy conditions at the RTC bus stand at Dichpally, he directed the District Panchayat Officer to issue a showcause notice to the village secretary.

He also asked the authorities to ensure removal of garbage from roads, use of toilets and provision of drinking water facilities for passengers. He asked shopkeepers to keep their surroundings clean.

At Jakranpally mandal headquarters, he inquired about drainage water overflowing onto roads. He said that a clean village would be possible only when people extended their cooperation.

Calling upon people to minimize the use of plastic, Mr. Rao said that Grama Panchayats should work in accordance with the needs of people. MPDOs, Sarpanches and other elected leaders of local bodies accompanied him.