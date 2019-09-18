Collector in cleanliness mode

As part of the ongoing 30-day village development programme, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad took part in the shramdaan programme, removing weeds and cleaning the surroundings in Thimmapur mandal on Tuesday.
The Collector, along with the villagers, also lifted the garbage onto a vehicle and advised them to keep their surroundings clean and check water stagnation as it could lead to breeding of mosquitoes and spread of diseases. He also urged the villagers to develop a dumpyard, burial ground and nursery in each village.
Zilla Parishad CEO Venkata Madhava Rao, district panchayat officer Raghuvaran, sarpanch J. Srivani and ZPTC member K. Vanitha were also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor