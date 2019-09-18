Telangana

Collector in cleanliness mode

more-in

Joins villagers in removing weeds, lifting garbage as part of shramdaan programme

As part of the ongoing 30-day village development programme, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad took part in the shramdaan programme, removing weeds and cleaning the surroundings in Thimmapur mandal on Tuesday.

The Collector, along with the villagers, also lifted the garbage onto a vehicle and advised them to keep their surroundings clean and check water stagnation as it could lead to breeding of mosquitoes and spread of diseases. He also urged the villagers to develop a dumpyard, burial ground and nursery in each village.

Zilla Parishad CEO Venkata Madhava Rao, district panchayat officer Raghuvaran, sarpanch J. Srivani and ZPTC member K. Vanitha were also present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 3:17:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/collector-in-cleanliness-mode/article29446352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY