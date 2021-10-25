Collector helps elderly lady harassed by son

Woman complains about son pressurising her to transfer assets to his name

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy came to the rescue of an elderly woman at the Collectorate here on Monday.

As part of Prajavani, a large number of people came to the Collectorate to present their grievances to the authorities. Sixty-year-old Bollam Kanakamma was one among them.

“My name is Kanakamma. My husband is Dharmapuri and we are residents of Bharat Nagar in the town. We made wise investments and handed over the assets to my two sons. We are staying with our children as we are old. My second son Sudarshan is bringing pressure on us to hand over all the assets bought from common income and even abused us physically though we handed over about ₹ 1.2 crore worth assets,” said Ms. Kanakamma in a complaint lodged with the Collector.

Moved by her plight , Mr. Venkatarami Reddy has directed the revenue divisional officer Ananta Reddy to look into the matter and issue notices to Sudarshan.

“Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens-2007 Act offers complete protection to parents and it is the responsibility of children to look after them. Serious action will be initiated against those violating the Act,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy.