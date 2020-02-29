Collector felicitates sanitation workers

Adilabad District Collector A. Sridevasena felicitating sanitation worker in the town on Friday.

ADILABAD

They were cleaning the road when she visited the area

The smile that lit up the face of sanitation workers betrayed gratitude as finally their contribution towards the well being of society through maintenance of cleanliness got recognised. On Friday, Adilabad District Collector A. Sridevasena felicitated five sanitation workers who were engaged in cleaning ward 30 when she visited it on the day.

The Collector presented them bouquets and wrapped shawls around their shoulders.

She said sanitation workers’ job was distinguished as they cleaned up the refuse and litter irrespective of the source. Ms. Devasena had spent the previous night at Mediguda of Mankapur gram panchayat in Ichoda mandal as part of the second day of Palle Nidra programme. She began her tour of the tribal village at about 6 am, interacting with locals on sanitation.

The Collector interacted with students of the school before inaugurating a science fair.

She was accompanied by District Rural Development Officer Rathod Rajeshwar, among others.