Collector does ‘shramdhan’

Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar swung into action and participated in a ‘shramdhan’ programme by removing weeds by using the garden spade and by dumping them into a tractor in Boppapur village of Yellareddypet mandal.

As part of the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme on Monday, the Collector visited Boppapur, Korutlapet and Singaram villages of Yellareddypet mandal and participated in ‘shramdhan’ programme in Boppapur village to inspire the villagers to participate in the cleanliness drive.

In Yellareddypet mandal, NSS volunteers of a private college too participated in the sanitation drive and won accolades.

On this occasion, the Collector appreciated Singaram village sarpanch and the grama panchayat (GP) staff for the sanitation drive in the village and also for avenue plantation on either side of the road.

He instructed the officials to accord priority for the sanitation drive in the villages to check the spread of diseases.

DRDO Kautilya Reddy, DPO Ravinder, MPDO Chiranjeevi and others were also present.