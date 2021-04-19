Collector directs opening of paddy procurement centres

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has directed the officials to commence all the paddy procurement centres (PPC) without fail within next 48 hours. He said that inauguration of PPCs should be informed to the local public representatives and all of them must be involved.

In a teleconference held here on Monday with the officials concerned, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy asked tahsildar, MPDO, mandal special officer and mandal agriculture officer to visit these centres and examine the facilities required for paddy procurement.

“See that there should not be any shortage of gunny bags. Loading and unloading should be taken up without any problem. Village revenue officers should be appointed as sitting officers at every rice mill for monitoring. Payments should be made to farmers within 72 hours and establish a control centre at Collectorate,” he said