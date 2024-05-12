ADVERTISEMENT

Collector dines with election staff

Published - May 12, 2024 09:57 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Peddapalli District Collector Muzammil Khan (fourth from right) who is the Returning Officer for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, having dinner with the polling staff at a polling booth in Peddapalli town on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Peddapalli District Collector and Returning Officer Muzammil Khan on Sunday night visited a polling station in Peddapalli town and had dinner with the polling staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home-cooked food from the Collector’s residence was served to the staff deputed for election duty at the polling station, sources said.

Earlier, he made an on the spot assessment of the arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling slated to be held on Monday.

He told the polling staff that all the requisite facilities, including tricycles and ramps, were provided at the polling stations for the differently-abled and senior citizens to enable them exercise their franchise in a hassle-free manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US