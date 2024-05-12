Collector dines with election staff

Peddapalli District Collector and Returning Officer Muzammil Khan on Sunday night visited a polling station in Peddapalli town and had dinner with the polling staff.

Home-cooked food from the Collector’s residence was served to the staff deputed for election duty at the polling station, sources said.

Earlier, he made an on the spot assessment of the arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling slated to be held on Monday.

He told the polling staff that all the requisite facilities, including tricycles and ramps, were provided at the polling stations for the differently-abled and senior citizens to enable them exercise their franchise in a hassle-free manner.

