Collector describes CM as ‘Abhinava Ambedkar’

Sangareddy Collector A. Sharath and others at the Collector office in Sangareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Even before people could forget the comments made by Suryapet District Superintendent of Police Rajendra Prasad terming Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy as ‘Bahubali’ and asking people to raise slogans praising him, Sangareddy Collector A. Sharath descried Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as Abhinava Ambedkar (new Ambedkar).

“I am a tribal born in Telangana. As a citizen I am expressing myself openly. Our Chief Minister is Abhinava Ambedkar. I had not seen Ambedkar but am now seeing the new Ambedkar in the form of KCR. Naming the Secretariat after Ambedkar shows his commitment towards the oppressed classes. The decision by Chief Minister to provide 10 per cent reservations to the STs must be written in golden letters in the history of Telangana,” said Mr. Sharath during the concluding programme of Telangana National Integration celebrations held here on Sunday.

Zilla Parishat chairperson P. Manjusree, Handloom Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar and others were present.