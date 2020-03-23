Collector cracks whip against violators

In the wake of people taking the lockdown lightly and roaming on roads in various modes of transport and not remaining indoors, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar has cracked a whip against violators and instructed the police to arrest a violator in Sircilla textile town on Monday.

Following the State government’s announcement of lockdown from Monday to March 31 to check the spread of COVID-19, the Collector had taken to the streets to ensure that the lockdown is enforced in true spirit. After seeing the motorists and cars plying on the roads carelessly, the Collector got irritated and stopped their vehicles and explained them why lockdown was declared and one has to remain indoors.

Warning the motorists and others, he threatened to register criminal cases if they again flout the norms and come on to the roads. He warned that the virus would spread because of the negligence of people who refuse to be self-isolation and maintain social distancing.

At the Gandhi statue area, the Collector counselled the people travelling in cars about the deadly COVID virus and how to prevent its spread by remaining indoors. At this juncture, a politician was passing on the road in his car and the Collector immediately stopped the vehicle.

The leader belonging to the opposition party argued with the Collector stating that he was a politician. The Collector reacted saying leaders should be more responsible and strive to create awareness about the importance of lockdown and spread of the deadly virus. When the leader was debating with the Collector and arguing with the police, the Collector instructed the police to arrest him. The police nabbed the leader belonging to Baddenapalli village of Thangalapalli mandal and shifted him to the police station.

Later, the Collector went around the town and expressed ire against the people travelling freely on vehicles and parking the vehicles haphazardly on roads. He warned the private employees of stern action if they come on to the roads during the period.