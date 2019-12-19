Telangana

Collector contacts Class X students on phone

Asks about their exam preparations

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao called upon the students to focus on education stating that their hard work would pay in future, by fetching them better jobs.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao called the 10th class students studying at the government high school at Pothireddypally over phone and enquired about their preparedness for 10th class examinations. He asked them whether the teachers taught them properly. He has suggested the teachers to adopt some students and call then everyday night to enquire about education.

