Collective responsibility of all to protect environment, become active partners in development endeavour: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

The fruits of the government’s development initiatives and welfare schemes should reach every member of the society and everyone should become active partners in the development endeavour, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has said.

The Governor interacted with district officials, writers, artists and eminent persons during his visit to Khammam district headquarters town on Friday.

Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham, Khammam Collector Muzammil Khan, Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “I started my career as an environmentalist like veteran green crusader Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah. It is the collective responsibility of all to protect the environment, he said, quoting the famous Sanskrit phrase ‘Dharmo rakshati rakshitah’.

Referring to the ancient monuments, temples and archaeological sites in Khammam district, he said the district has immense tourism potential.

He hoped that the ancient Buddhist site at Nelakondapalli in Khammam district would develop as ‘Sarnath’ and draw tourists in hordes.

Earlier in the day, the Governor offered prayers at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He addressed an interactive session with the district officials and eminent persons from various walks of life at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Paloncha town.

During the Governor’s visit to Paloncha, Khammam MP Raghuram Reddy highlighted the importance of the industrial hub of Kothagudem and Paloncha dotted with major industries including the government-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Kothagudem, the KTPS, Paloncha, the Heavy Water Plant, Manuguru, and the ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division (ITC PSPD) unit, Sarapaka.

