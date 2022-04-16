Collection for Green Fund to begin from May

Haritha Nidhi will ensure participation from everybody in carrying out the green initiatives. | Photo Credit: Representational picture

April 16, 2022 20:32 IST

Minister tells officials of several departments to ensure the mandatory deposits

Minister for Forests and Environment A. Indrakaran Reddy has issued directions to the officials of several departments to ensure that the mandatory deposits into the State Green Fund are made starting from next month.

Measures should be initiated to collect contributions from employees, public representatives, traders and students and deposit them into the Haritha Nidhi constituted for afforestation of Telangana, the minister said at an interdepartmental high level review meeting here on Saturday.

Mr.Indrakaran Reddy enquired about the measures taken by the respective departments so far and asked them to expedite the process by issuing internal memos, and ensure deposits without delay. He said the face of the rural and urban Telangana is changing after implementation of ‘Palle Pragathi’ and ‘Pattana Pragathi’, and the Haritha Nidhi will ensure participation from everybody in carrying out the green initiatives.

Special Chief Secretary A.Santhi Kumari, PCCF & HOFF R.M.Dobriyal, and all higher officials from Registrations, Education, CDMA, GHMC Excise, Planning, Panchayatraj, and Irrigation departments attended the review.