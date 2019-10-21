Colleagues grieve drowning victims

The activity at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, AS Rao Nagar, was not as it used to be. Death of six employees of the hospital in an accident has stirred up their colleagues, which becomes clear when they are asked about the victims. At entrance of the hospital, two print-outs read that out-patient and in-patient services were not offered on Saturday.

Besides them being disturbed, staff said that they were trying to gather information which kept them busy for most part of Saturday. The out-patient services were offered from the evening.

An SUV in which the six employees were travelling plunged into Nagarjunsagar left bank canal near Chakirala village in Suryapet. The victims were identified as Abdul Azeez (34), administrator, Jimson George (29), nursing in-charge, T Rajesh (29), accountant, B Sanotsh Kumar (24), ward boy, V Pavan Kumar (23), receptionist, and J Nageswar (36), technician. A total of 11 employees left Hyderabad to attend marriage of V Mahesh, an ambulance driver. The hospital staff said that cutting all lines of hierarchy, they worked like a close-knit family. They make it a point to attend significant events in their colleagues’ lives such as marriage. But none of them expected that they would have to attend the funeral of their colleagues.

“There was heavy activity at the hospital. Else, more employees would have attended Mahesh’s marriage,” said B Kalyani, patient relations officer at the hospital.

The SUV with six occupants which plunged in the canal on Friday night, was pulled out by National Disaster Response Force team on Saturday afternoon.

Another group of the five staff members, who were returning in another vehicle, informed about the accident to the hospital and others. Ms Kalyani and others said that they cannot think how much time it would have taken if people in second vehicle were ahead of the SUV and did not get to know about the accident.

Toddlers lost fathers

Of the six victims, all young, three were married and the remaining were bachelors. Some of them are survived by young wives and toddlers.

In fact, Rajesh’s first child was born only 15 days ago. “We did not name the baby boy yet. He was married to my daughter Mounika Lasha ten months ago,” said Marru Kumar, Rajesh’s father-in-law.

George is survived by wife Sofia Jimson and a daughter whose second birthday is a month away.”We have tried to keep the tragic news away from Sofia. But sensing the situation, she realised that her husband died,” said Dorren Ranjeet, Sofia’s sister. One of Nageshwar’s family members said that he is survived by wife Ashwini, 11-year-old boy and a ten-month old baby girl.

“He was the bread-winner of the family and now the family will be in dire economic straits,” said Ajay Kumar, brother-in-law of Nageshwar.

Earlier in the day, the post mortem on the six bodies was conducted the same evening at the Kodad Community Health Centre.

According to the police, the bodies were taken out from the SUV at 2.30 p.m. and transported to the CHC in a tractor trailer by 4 p.m.

A team of doctors performed autopsy on the bodies within two hours, and by 6.30 p.m., the bodies were handed over to families, and shifted in six ambulances to Hyderabad.

Details of the post mortem report remained undisclosed for the media.

A few police officials involved in the rescue operation said they recovered liquor bottles from the SUV.