Collapse of Sunkishala project retaining wall: director transferred, officials suspended and contractor gets show-cause notices 

In its first reaction to the collapse of the retaining wall of Sunkishala intake well project on August 2, which came to broader light nearly a week later, the government on Wednesday issued orders transferring the project director, placing officials on suspension and served show-cause notices to the contractor.

In addition to a report submitted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on the incident, the government has also formed a high-power committee to investigate into the accident.

According to a release by HMWS&SB, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) M. Dana Kishore issued orders in the regard on Wednesday.

Accordingly, “Project director D. Sudarshan has been transferred to a non-focal post, officers of project construction circle-3 (Sunkishala) CGM Kiran Kumar, GM Maria Raj, DGM Prashanth, Manager Harish have been placed on suspension. The contractor was served show-cause notices.”