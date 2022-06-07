Collaboration in the area of autonomous navigation

TiHAN Foundation and ICAT sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the DST NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) for collaboration in research and development in the emerging field of autonomous navigation.

By combining the organisation’s strengths and capabilities, this partnership will support the innovation ecosystem, skill development, and entrepreneurship activities in the field of autonomous navigation systems. TiHAN-IITH and ICAT will collaborate to pool their technical expertise, infrastructure, expertise, and experience in the field of technological advancements, a release said.

P. Rajalakshmi, Project Director, TiHAN-IITH, said: “TiHAN at IITH is working towards the vision of being the destination of next-generation mobility solutions providing a collaborative research platform for academia, industry, and R&D labs at both national and international levels.”