Cold winters unlikely in Telangana; Cyclone Dana may not brings rains to the State

Cyclone Dana is not likely to bring any rains to Hyderabad and Telangana. However, when it dissipates later this week, the region could once again get some light rains even as the warm and humid conditions are to continue till the onset of winter by mid-November, according to meteorologists at the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) on Wednesday.

Current cyclone unlikely to bring rains to Telangana

Consultant meteorologist Y.V. Rama Rao informed that the current cyclone is moving towards Odisha and West Bengal, hence unlikely to get us any rains. The prevailing Northeast monsoon is not expected to bring much rain anyway in this region.

“Most of the rainfall activity has been in the south peninsular India of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala with the easterly flow from Bay of Bengal to Arabian Sea. Whatever cyclonic systems are forming have been moving towards Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” he said.

Northeast monsoon from Oct to Dec

Northeast monsoon is from October to December when the rainfall here is expected to be 11.3 cm or 12% of the normal annual rainfall of 91.9 cm. Most of the rains are received during the Southwest monsoon from June to September, which yielded 96.3 cm or 12% more than last year when it was 86.1 cm with the normal rainfall being around 74 cm.

Cumulative rainfall across Telangana from June 1 to October 23 is 102.3 cm as against normal of 81.4 cm with a deviation of 26% during this period. Within the capital area, it is 85.4 cm as against normal of 70.5 cm with a deviation of 21%.

Winter with normal temperatures

Rainfall is also likely to be sparse in November and December, while it may not be too cold towards the end of the year. “There are signs of the La Lina weather formation (characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific whereas El Niño is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperature). This could make winter having normal temperatures which could be couple of degrees or more less in the months ahead,” explained Mr. Rao.

Reason for the current warm and humid conditions

The current warm and humid conditions is because of the clear sky with no cloud cover leading to the maximum temperatures remaining above normal at 33-34 degree C (37-38 degree C in the districts) and minimum temperatures in the range of 21-22 degree C. But, by the end of the week, the night temperatures could come down by a few notches, he added.