Cold wave grips many parts of Telangana

Adilabad recorded a chilling 5.2 degree C as cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in many parts of Telangana with the minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-4 degree C. Hyderabad city recorded 10.8 degree C, it was 7.4 degree C at Patancheru and 9 degree C each in Rajendranagar and Hayathnagar, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Medak recorded 8.8 degree C, Ramagundam 9.2 degree C and Hanumkonda 10 degree C. The temperatures for the twin cities on Wednesday is likely be about 12 degree C in the nights and 28 degree C during the day with morning fog.