Telangana

Cold wave grips many parts of Telangana

Adilabad recorded a chilling 5.2 degree C as cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in many parts of Telangana with the minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-4 degree C. Hyderabad city recorded 10.8 degree C, it was 7.4 degree C at Patancheru and 9 degree C each in Rajendranagar and Hayathnagar, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Medak recorded 8.8 degree C, Ramagundam 9.2 degree C and Hanumkonda 10 degree C. The temperatures for the twin cities on Wednesday is likely be about 12 degree C in the nights and 28 degree C during the day with morning fog.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 9:43:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/cold-wave-grips-many-parts-of-telangana/article38006690.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY