Cold wave alert as night temperatures drop

November 16, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

There is a cold wave alert in Hyderabad and isolated pockets across Telangana, with a four-degree drop in night temperatures to 13.7 degree C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin in the capital, while the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSDPS) in its weather report said that the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the twin cities has been 11.9 degree C at Rajendranagar .

But, the lowest minimum temperature recorded across TS has been 9.4 °C at Ramalakshmanpalle, Kamareddy district. Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad, Siddipet, Rajanna-Sircilla, Mancherial, Rangareddy and Nizamabad had recorded 10 degree or less.

Within the twin cities the areas of Rajendranagar, Saroornagar, Secunderabad, Ramchandrapuram-Patancheru, Alwal, Gajularamam, LB Nagar, Begumpet, Hayathnagar, Chandanagar, Malkajgiri and Karwan recoded night temperatures between 12-15 degree C. It said the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14-16 degree C, while the maximum temperatures will be in the range of 30-32 degree C.

The IMD said it has recorded the lowest minimum temperature at Adilabad at 11.2 degree C and Medak 11.3 degree C. It said the minimum temperatures will be 2-4 degree less than normal at isolated pockets across Telangana with minimum temperatures of 16 degree C and below at most places. Other areas where cold nights were witnessed are Dundigal 14.1 degree C, Hanamkonda 14.5 degree C, Nizamabad 15.1 degree C, Hakimpet 15.3 degree C, Khammam 15.4 degree C, etc.

For the capital, there is likelihood of mist or haze during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degree C during the day and 14 degree C during the night, added the bulletin.