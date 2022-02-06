Cold wave across several parts of TS

Hyderabad

06 February 2022 02:18 IST

Adilabad records 8.2 degrees

Once again, night temperatures across Telangana plummeted with Arli freezing at 6 degrees C, Adilabad 8.2 degrees, University of Hyderabad (UoH) 8.7 degrees, Rajenderanagar 9.2 degrees and Hyderabad city in general at 13 degrees on Friday night.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

Forecast for Sunday for the twin cities is fog/mist in the morning, dry weather, and maximum temperature expected to be around 30 degree C and minimum temperature around 13 degrees. Across Telangana, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14-16 degrees C, while the maximum temperatures will be around 30-33 degrees C., according to bulletins of the India Meteorological Department and Telangana State Development Planning Society on Saturday.

