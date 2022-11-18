Marpalle in Vikarabad district shivers at 10.1 degrees C

November 18, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marpalle in Vikarabad district shivered at 10.1 degrees C and Rajendranagar in the twin cities recorded 12.7 degree C as Telangana and twin cities experienced cold nights on Friday. This is likely to continue in the next few days/nights as the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 12-14 degrees C and maximum temperatures between 30-32 degrees C in the city and environs, said a weather report by TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram-Patancheru, Secunderabad, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Serilingampally, Begumpet, and Alwal had recorded 15 degrees C or below. Across the districts the minimum temperatures are likely to be between 11-14 degrees C and maximum temperatures in 31-34 degrees C with mainly dry weather with chances of rain a few days later.

Rangareddy 10.2 degree C, Sangareddy 10.8 degree C, Kumuram Bheem 11 degree C, Medchal-Malakajgiri and Siddipet 11.3 degree C, Nizamabad and Narayanpet 11.6 degree C, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri 11.7 degree C, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Kamareddy 11.9 each were among those district recording low minimum temperatures. Almost all districts had recorded less than 15 degree C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said night temperatures are likely to see a dip by 2-4 degrees below normal temperatures. Lowest temperature has been recorded at Medak 12 degree C, Adilabad next at 13.2 degree C, Hyderabad 14.2 degree C, Nalgonda 15.4 degree C and Ramagundam 15.6 degree C. Light to thundershowers have also been forecast later part of the week.

No major change is expected in either the maximum or minimum temperatures and are likely to be about 31 degree C and 15 degree C with haze or mist in the morning on Saturday. Temperatures recorded on Thursday are 30.6 degree C and 14.2 degree C for the capital.