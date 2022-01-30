Telangana

Cold nights to continue

Arli in Adilabad district continued to shiver for the second successive night recording 5.7 degree C followed by Adilabad recording 6.7 degree C.

It was 8.3 degree C within the city at the University of Hyderabad while Ramagundam recorded 10.6 degree C and Medak 10.7 degree C from amongthe cold regions on Saturday night.

In fact, citizens will experience chilly nights throughout the week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting 12-13 degree C across the twin cities. This is primarily due to the low level Easterlies and North-Easterlies prevailing.

Temperatures recorded on Saturday night was 12 degree C, which is a good four degreebelow normal and day (maximum) temperature was 31.8 degree C in the capital region. No major change is expected during the day, with fog/mist in the early hours and clear sky later on in the capital region.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 12-15 degree C, while the maximum temperatures will be in the range of 27-30 degree C, said the Telangana State Development and Planning Society.


