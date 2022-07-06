Telangana

Cochlear implantation clinic launched at Gandhi Hospital

Gandhi Hospital has launched Cochlear Implantation Clinic on Wednesday. The services will be offered at ENT out-patient section twice a week, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. of Wednesday and Saturday.

“Beneficiaries for cochlear implant will be counselled and evaluated by conducting investigations such as audiology-otoacoustic emissions, BERA, ASSR, CT scan and MRI of cochlea,” said Dr M Raja Rao, superintendent of the Telangana government hospital.


