Cochlear implantation clinic launched at Gandhi Hospital
Gandhi Hospital has launched Cochlear Implantation Clinic on Wednesday. The services will be offered at ENT out-patient section twice a week, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. of Wednesday and Saturday.
“Beneficiaries for cochlear implant will be counselled and evaluated by conducting investigations such as audiology-otoacoustic emissions, BERA, ASSR, CT scan and MRI of cochlea,” said Dr M Raja Rao, superintendent of the Telangana government hospital.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.