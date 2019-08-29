Cobra rescued from Begumpet main road

A cobra, which strayed on to Begumpet main road was rescued on Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic came to a standstill when people saw the snake at the entrance of the flyover leading to Somajiguda.
Traffic police said that the snake came to the main road from the vegetation near a temple.
Begumpet traffic assistant sub-inspector S Sreeramulu who was on duty ran to the spot where traffic came to a halt and saw the snake. Later, the snake climbed on to plants kept on the median of the main road.
“A youngster who was passing by said that he had experience in rescuing snakes. He lifted the snake using a stick. Now the challenge was to find a place to release it. We stopped traffic on both sides to avoid any accidents,” Mr Sreeramulu said. While traffic was stopped, the youngster released the snake into the thick vegetation behind a temple.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor