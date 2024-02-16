Coal Secretary assures help to SCCL in allotment of mines, clearances

February 16, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - hyderabad

Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena has assured to help Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) within purview of guidelines in the matter of getting clearances for the new mines being planned and for allocation three coal blocks within the Singareni area on the nomination method.

Mr. Meena’s assurance was in response to a request made by SCCL chairman and managing director N. Balaram during a review meeting on the company’s performance here on Friday. The Coal Secretary stated that there would not be any threat to the future of the public sector company.

He enquired about the company’s diversification into thermal and solar power generation and the performance of the two wings, particularly on solar power. He complimented the project management for diversifying not only into thermal and power generation, but also into geo-thermal, sand production from the overburden on commercial basis and others.

According to the Singareni officials, Mr. Meena expressed satisfaction over the company’s performance including for being on course for achieving the target of 70 million tonnes coal production this fiscal (2023-24).

Additional Coal Secretary Rupinder Brar, Deputy Director General in the Ministry of Coal Santosh, SCCL director D. Satyanarayana Rao (E&M), N.V.K. Srinivas (Operations & Personnel), G. Venkateshwar Reddy (Projects & Planning), executive director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn and general manager (Coordination) M. Suresh participated in the meeting.

Later, Mr.Meena visited the State Secretariat and met Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari. Earlier in the day, he had an interaction with the representatives of the industry on the Scheme for Promotion of Coal/Lignite Gasification Projects.

