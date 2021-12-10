Coal production affected for second day in a row

PEDDAPALLI

10 December 2021 22:45 IST

Loss estimated at a little over 3.50 lakh tonnes since Thursday

Coal production remained paralysed across the underground coal mines and the Open Cast Projects (OCPs) of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) as the 72-hour strike by the workers of the State-owned coal company entered the second day on Friday.

The second-day strike saw an overwhelming number of workers, except for the essential staff, abstaining from duties for the second day in a row in pursuit of their charter of demands mainly removal of the four coal blocks in the state from the Union Coal Ministry’s auction list and allocation of the four coal blocks to the SCCL.

Sources said that as many as 23,425 workers participated in the strike and only 3492 workers tasked with essential services attended duties during the first shift in the 11 areas of the company across six districts on Friday.

The 72-hour strike called by the Joint Action Committee of the five central trade unions and the TBGKS against the Centre’s decision to auction four coal blocks in Telangana’s coal belt region for commercial mining brought the coal production to a grinding halt, resulting in an estimated production loss of a little over 3.50 lakh tonnes since Thursday.