Coal pensioners plan protest in Delhi on Dec. 5 demanding hike

November 27, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

They want revision, enhancement of pension every 3 years

The Hindu Bureau

All India Coal Pensioners’ Association and All India Association of Coal Executives have decided to hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 5 in support of their long-pending demand for revision and enhancement of pension every three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

A virtual meeting of the two associations held recently reviewed the arrangements being made for the protest. They asked their coal firm branches to mobilise maximum number of pensioners and working executives for the dharna to attain the desired impact on the authorities concerned.

The demands of the coal pensioners include speedy implementation of suggestions contained in the 12 th Report of Public Accounts Committee for Restructuring of Coal Mines Pension Scheme (CMPS) tabled in Parliament on March 18, 2020, inclusion of dearness relief (DR) component as part of pension to ensure equitable pension irrespective of retirement date and speeding up the process of compulsory collection of cess of ₹20 per tonne of coal mined with provision for enhancement of cess every three years from all government and private coal companies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Singareni pensioners had sent about 1,000 post cards with their demands to Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).

President of Singareni Retired Employees’ Welfare Association, Hyderabad, D. Ramchander Rao said that a representation was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month, with a request to address their just demands and end their distress in their lives.

He explained that over 46,000 retired coal workers get a monthly pension up to ₹350, nearly 72,000 were getting between ₹500 and ₹1,000, nearly 58,000 were getting ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, about 1.36 lakh were getting ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, nearly 75,000 were getting ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 and about 7,600 were getting a pension of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 a month across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US