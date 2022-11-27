Coal pensioners plan protest in Delhi on Dec. 5 demanding hike

November 27, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All India Coal Pensioners’ Association and All India Association of Coal Executives have decided to hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 5 in support of their long-pending demand for revision and enhancement of pension every three years.

A virtual meeting of the two associations held recently reviewed the arrangements being made for the protest. They asked their coal firm branches to mobilise maximum number of pensioners and working executives for the dharna to attain the desired impact on the authorities concerned.

The demands of the coal pensioners include speedy implementation of suggestions contained in the 12 th Report of Public Accounts Committee for Restructuring of Coal Mines Pension Scheme (CMPS) tabled in Parliament on March 18, 2020, inclusion of dearness relief (DR) component as part of pension to ensure equitable pension irrespective of retirement date and speeding up the process of compulsory collection of cess of ₹20 per tonne of coal mined with provision for enhancement of cess every three years from all government and private coal companies.

Singareni pensioners had sent about 1,000 post cards with their demands to Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).

President of Singareni Retired Employees’ Welfare Association, Hyderabad, D. Ramchander Rao said that a representation was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month, with a request to address their just demands and end their distress in their lives.

He explained that over 46,000 retired coal workers get a monthly pension up to ₹350, nearly 72,000 were getting between ₹500 and ₹1,000, nearly 58,000 were getting ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, about 1.36 lakh were getting ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, nearly 75,000 were getting ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 and about 7,600 were getting a pension of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 a month across the country.