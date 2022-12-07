Coal Minister denies privatisation but says govt. can participate in coal blocks auction

December 07, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Parliament session on Wednesday witnessed a discussion on the privatisation of coal blocks in Telangana with the Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy seeking a specific answer on the coal blocks on auction and the Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi replying that there was no privatisation move, but the government can also participate in the auction of coal mines.

Mr. Reddy demanded that the Central government stop the privatisation of four coal blocks in Telangana

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha as a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, the Congress MP said that the people of Telangana were strongly objecting to the auction of four coal blocks — Kalyan Khani Block-6, Koyagudem Block-3, Sathupalli Block-6 and Shravanapalli and allotment of the same to public sector company Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL). The coal blocks were co-located with the existing coal mines of a 100-year-old public sector coal mining company SSCL.

Mr. Reddy reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Telangana last month, had promised that there would not be privatisation of coal blocks but the government was going ahead with the auction. He also reminded that the Minister in his written reply earlier in the Parliament admitted that requests were received from the SCCL for the allocation of these coal blocks. However, with the decision of the government to offer these blocks for auction for the sale of coal, applications of SCCL stand disposed of.

The Union Coal Minister, however, said there was no privatisation of the coal mines as the Telangana government owns 51% of the stake in it. But at the same time, he said the state government can also participate in the coal mines auction process that was transparent. Moreover, the entire money from the auction goes to the State government, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Parliament, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that both the Centre and State governments were damaging the SCCL, which provides direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people. He pointed out that the TRS government had privatised the Tadicherla coal mine in Karimnagar, owned by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited, to a private company.